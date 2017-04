DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hey kids, now’s your time to enter for a chance to fly with world-renowned aerobatic pilot, Sean D. Tucker.

It is called the Young Eagles contest. The deadline to enter is May 31.

This is part of the Vectren Dayton Air Show June 24-25 at the Dayton International Airport.

One of the organizers joined us on Five on 2 to discuss the contest, and the big acts coming to this year’s show.