Lane restriction in West Carrollton begin April 17

By Published: Updated:
Contstruction barrels (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A project to realign and widen Farmersville-West Carrollton Road, between Upper River Road and the CSX Rail line will begin April 17, according to the City of West Carrollton.

One lane will be open during the daytime construction. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Both lanes will be open during the evening hours. The project is expected to be completed by late June.

West Carrollton says R.B. Jergens of Vandalia submitted the lowest bid of $261,723 which was approximately 23 percent lower than the original construction estimate. The city says 80 percent of the project will be paid with federal grant funds. The city will pay for 20 percent, or $52,345.

For more information, call the West Carrollton service department at (937) 859-5184.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s