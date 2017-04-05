Lane restriction in West Carrollton begin April 17

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project to realign and widen Farmersville-West Carrollton Road, between Upper River Road and the CSX Rail line will begin April 17, according to the City of West Carrollton.

One lane will be open during the daytime construction. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Both lanes will be open during the evening hours. The project is expected to be completed by late June.

West Carrollton says R.B. Jergens of Vandalia submitted the lowest bid of $261,723 which was approximately 23 percent lower than the original construction estimate. The city says 80 percent of the project will be paid with federal grant funds. The city will pay for 20 percent, or $52,345.

For more information, call the West Carrollton service department at (937) 859-5184.

