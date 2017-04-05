Lebanon man sent to prison for shooting relative

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Lebanon man was sentenced Tuesday for shooting a relative.

The Warren County Prosecutor said Thomas Delong, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and the accompanying firearm specification for his role in a September 27, 2016 shooting at his home on Balsam Wood Lane in Lebanon.

Tuesday, Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Donald E. Oda II sentenced Delong to an agreed sentence of eight years in prison.

Delong, 30, shot and seriously injured a male relative after an argument arose between the two.

Delong went upstairs, retrieved a rifle, and fired the weapon three times striking the victim twice.

The victim also retrieved a firearm from the garage area of the home but did not discharge the weapon.

The victim was struck in the arm and the groin causing serious physical harm including amputation of his left arm at the elbow, removal of his spleen, partial removal of his pancreas, damage to his genitals, and the necessity of a colostomy.

