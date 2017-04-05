Miami County child advocacy groups needs volunteers

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami County organization that helps neglected and abused children is in need of volunteers.

Court Appointed Special Advocate /Guardian Ad Litem (CASA/GAL) helps while placement for these kids is being determined by the justice system.

CASA’s executive director, Jennifer Sanders says the heroin epidemic is causing their caseload to spike.

Currently, 40 volunteers serve CASA, but Sanders says that’s not enough.

“This is the most challenging time of my 10 year career,” said Sanders of the epidemic.

Sanders says her organization has never turned down a case and she hopes she never has to.

“These kids really need a voice in what’s going on in their life and they really need one consistent person. That’s what we pride ourselves on, is being that one constant in the child’s life,” said Sanders.

Volunteers are appointed to cases and do independent investigations of the child’s circumstances and make a recommendation to the court. After, the volunteer monitors the child and makes sure they’re receiving all the services they need and report to the court what is and isn’t being met.

If you’re interested in volunteering you must be 21-years-old, have a drivers license, flexible schedule and complete training.

To get in touch with CASA, click here. 

