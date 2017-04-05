Montgomery Co. Prosecutor kicks off Child Abuse Awareness month campaign

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office launched it’s Child Abuse Awareness campaign Wednesday morning in Dayton.

Billboards will be on display throughout the county, hoping to call attention to the problem. While, pinwheels surround CARE House, an organization that helps abused and neglected kids in the Miami Valley.

“This is a way to get people aware of what’s going on. We’re seeing a lot of this and it’s right here in the Miami Valley,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck.

Montgomery County Children Services reported 3,251 kids were abused in 2016:

  • Physical abuse – 873
  • Sexual abuse – 367
  • Emotional maltreatment\mental injury – 618
  • Neglect – 1,305
  • Medical neglect – 88

Heck’s office donated bibs, cups, and car seats to children in need throughout the county.

However, the biggest message he hopes to get across, if you see something, say something. An employee at the Butler Township Quality Inn, Linda Curly was honored for doing just that.

In 2015, Curly saw an 8-year-old girl being raped by her mother’s boyfriend on surveillance cameras at the hotel. She immediately called police, which ultimately put the convicted offender, Robert Maranger behind bars for the rest of his life.

“Her actions not only saved this family, but so many families in the future,” said Heck.

Curly was honored with a plaque of recognition, flowers and gift-cards.

Children Service’s Administrator, Jewell Goods hopes Curly’s story will encourage more people to report abuse.

“The call is completely confidential. Our goal isn’t to split families up. We want to keep families intact,” said Good.

To report abuse in Montgomery County, call 937-224-KIDS. For signs, click here.

Within the first two months and three days of 2017, 80 kids were removed from their homes.

 

 

