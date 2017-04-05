New bill could stop teens from buying cough syrup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may soon be harder for people younger than 18 to buy cough syrup. The Ohio House has passed a bill requiring stores to check IDs, in response to some young people abusing the medication to get high.

Pharmacist Nnodum Iheme of Ziks Family Pharmacy said he would welcome the new restrictions, as cough syrup abuse could be considered a “gateway” to harsher drugs.

“Anything we can do to discourage kids – particularly the teens – from being addicted, because cough syrup is a gateway drug before they go into something and that something that might cause catastrophe, or death, or something that is fatal,” Iheme said.

Some cold medications contain an ingredient called dextromethorphan – or DXM – which works to suppress coughs.

Some teens, however, are using it to get high.

The bill would require people under the age of 18 to have a prescription and to show I-D before making a purchase.

Iheme pointed to the abuse of decongestant drugs like Sudafed – which can be altered to create methamphetamine and can create similar effects by itself.

“Just like it happened with Sudafed and then other drugs too, from there it goes into heroin, meth, and everything else,” Iheme said.

“Whatever we can do to help our teenagers stay alive and drug free – I think is something good and the right position.”

The bill is now heading to the Ohio Senate.

Some pharmacies are already a step ahead of the bill – requiring ID to purchase certain medications and imposing limits on how many can be bought by a single individual.

Iheme said, as far as he’s concerned if a teen really is ill with a cough, their parents need to purchase the medication for them.

