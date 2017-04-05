Ohioan charged in adult daughter’s death considers plea deal

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A Cleveland-area woman charged with murder in the suffocation death of her 26-year-old daughter is considering a possible plea deal before her scheduled trial next week.

The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reports 47-year-old Janet Tyburski was ready to plead guilty this week under an offer that called for a sentence of 15 years to life in prison, but she learned prosecutors had taken that deal off the table.

As the discussion continues, a Lorain County assistant prosecutor says he’s now offering a plea deal with at least 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Tyburski killed her daughter Rachele at their home in March 2015 and dumped her body in a field two days later with a younger daughter’s help.

That daughter is charged with corpse abuse and obstructing justice.

