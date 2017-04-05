Panera Bread sold for $7.5 billion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Panera is being acquired by Europe’s JAB Holding Co. for more than $7 billion.

JAB is better known for the growing stable of brands it owns, including a controlling stake in Peet’s Coffee & Tea, most of Caribou Coffee Co., Stumptown Coffee and Keurig Green Mountain.

JAB will pay $315 per Panera Bread Co. share. The transaction, which includes approximately $340 million of debt, is expected to close in the third quarter.

Panera has 2,000 bakery-cafes throughout the United States. The St. Louis-based company has reported better-than-expected earnings per share for the last six quarters.

