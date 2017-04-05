Severe weather to move through Miami Valley Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms returns late today, and some of them could be strong to severe, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

There will be mixed clouds and sun, breezy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms, best chance in the late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms, some severe in the evening, breezy and turning colder.

Storm Team 2 will continue to monitor any weather alerts that come through the Miami Valley area Wednesday.

