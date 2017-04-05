Strep throat infections lead to amputations





DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – What began as strep throat has led to a leg amputation for a six year old in Ohio, and partial hand and foot amputations for a man in Michigan.

Director of infectious diseases at Dayton Children’s Hospital Dr Sherman Alter explained such devastating side effects are caused when the body goes into shock as a result of the strep bacteria – but it’s rare.

“Your body basically is trying to preserve what function you have – such as function of your brain and heart – and occasionally will decrease blood flow to other areas like your arms and legs,” Alter said.

“Sacrificing those areas until you get better and if it gets too bad, you may end up having some amputations, but these are extremely uncommon.”

Six year old Tessa Puma of Akron was diagnosed with a flesh eating bacteria which doctors believe was caused by bacteria from her strep throat.

The bacteria migrated through her blood stream and infected her left leg, which had to be amputated from the knee down.

In Michigan, 44-year-old father Kevin Breen lost parts of his hands and feet after a rash on his body tested position for strep bacteria.

Alter said most of the time a sore throat will clear up on its own but if you feel worse than usual, see a doctor.

“I think that if one has systems of a sore throat – especially if they’re very unusual and you’re sicker than you think you should be, then by all means you need to be seen rather quickly; and strep throat can make you feel real sick,” Alter said.

“But as far as these sort of overwhelming infections – they tend to occur over a day or two and it will present with signs that are far worse than a sore throat.”

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news