Trees fall on power lines in New Lebanon, cutting off power

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Wednesday night, several residents in New Lebanon were without power. The brunt of the storm came through with hail, strong winds and heavy rain.

Tree limbs were scattered along parts of the road in New Lebanon Wednesday. Strong winds caused a large tree to snap in half and fall on this power line, cutting off power to several homes in the 8-hundred block of Diamond Mill Road.

Residents say they took over immediately when the storm came through, bringing dime-sized hail and heavy rain.

“I noticed it was raining harder,” Donald Harlow Jr. said. “I heard some hail and I come upstairs and I was watching it through the back door and it was coming down really hard from the North and then all the sudden it switched really hard from the south. And then it was a complete white out.”

No word on when power could be restored.

