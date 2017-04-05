UD announces details on plans for Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton released details Wednesday about a plan to help revive a long-vacant downtown fixture.

UD said in a news release Wednesday it and The Entrepreneurs Center have joined in partnership and submitted a letter of intent to become the anchor tenants of the Arcade Innovation Hub and will work together to bring other community, higher education, research and corporate partners into the space.

Scott Koorndyk, president of The Entrepreneurs Center, said, “The Hub will be visible proof that Dayton’s long heritage of innovation is alive, healthy, and growing. It’s exciting to partner with UD to make this iconic space in the heart of downtown more than just a symbol of our history, but a catalyst for the future of our region’s innovation economy.”

UD says if current development plans continue, the Arcade Innovation Hub would include mixed-use space for academic, research and experiential learning programs for the University; start-up companies; venture or angel capital organizations; commercialization or entrepreneurial development partners; corporate partners; and collaborations with other higher education institutions.

The Hub would also include a rotunda for event space for academic and entrepreneurial programs as well as community events.

There are also plans for a community innovation center for neighborhood businesses and nonprofit ventures, with a special focus on women and minority-owned companies.

“This downtown hub, envisioned as a collaboration among entrepreneurs, higher education, research institutions, and arts and cultural organizations, will be available for students, faculty and staff pursuing innovation,” University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina said.

“This will be a place where students from a variety of disciplines engage in experiential learning by innovating or supporting others from across the community who are creating new ventures. It will be a place where our students gain confidence that they can, indeed, work in community to change the world,” he said.

According to the UD statement, Sinclair Community College has expressed its strong intention of working with the University and The Entrepreneurs Center as initiatives in the Arcade move forward, especially in the development of entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

The University’s involvement grew from the long-range strategic vision for the University’s next 20 years, unveiled by Spina Tuesday. Developed with the input of 3,000 members of the UD family, as well as constituents, partners and others across the region, the vision calls upon the University to develop an orientation “for the common good” in all aspects of the institution.

The City of Dayton last week approved a 50-year lease and $1 million professional services agreement with developers Miller-Valentine Group and Cross Street Partners; closing on the property is targeted for this summer.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news