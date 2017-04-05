Update on Springboro football player’s battle with leukemia

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro High School football player is now recovering at home, following his latest round of chemo and a bone marrow transplant.

2 NEWS first told you about Mac Reese last fall. Springboro and the high school rallied to support him when he was diagnosed with leukemia. The town even held bone marrow drives to help him find a match.

Mac had a bone marrow transplant at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital earlier this year. 2 NEWS asked his dad for an update on Mac’s condition. His dad tells 2 NEWS that Mac set a record for quickest release from the hospital after his transplant. He also said doctors are pleased with how Mac’s new immune system is functioning.

Mac is a senior at Springboro High School.