VIDEO: Florida cop recovering after struggle with burglar at jewelry store

WFLA Staff Published:

BRADENTON, FL (WFLA) – A Bradenton Police Lieutenant is home recovering, after a life or death struggle with a burglar intent on not going to jail.

Security cameras caught the violent melee early Sunday morning inside a jewelry store.

Alerted to a break-in by an alarm company, Lt. William Weldon noticed broken glass at Joyeria Latina on 9th Street West.

Using his flashlight, he came face-to-face with a burglar behind a counter.

Police identified him as 23-year-old Isaac Dubon of Bradenton.

At first, Dubon looks like he’s going to give up. Lt. Weldon puts his gun in his holster.

That’s when the incident turns nasty, fast. Dubon is seen fighting with the officer.

Police report Dubon tried to gouge Lt. Weldon’s eyes and grab his gun.

Finally, the officer breaks free, points his gun at Dubon and orders him to the ground.

Dubon refuses and lunges at the officer.  The Lieutenant pistol whips him, sending Dubon to the floor.

Paola Suarez’s mother owns Joyeria Latina. Besides jewelry, they help people ship boxes, sell phone cards, and money grams to mostly Central American countries.

This is the second time this year a burglar has broken in.

“Oh, we feel so bad for the cop, and so good at the same time. Just because he was fighting,” said Suarez.

Right after knocking Dubon out, back-up help arrived. An exhausted Lt. Weldon paused to catch his breath.

Paola wants to meet him. “You, for putting your life on the line, not only for us, for the community, for everybody,” she said.

Dubon is in the Manatee County Jail as police figure out the long list of charges likely to be filed.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s