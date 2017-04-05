WSU police K-9’s receiving protective vests

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University took steps to keep its police K-9s safer during investigations Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio Law Enforcement K-9 Association gave WSU K-9 Galli a protective vest. They also fitted Jenkka for a protective vest. She is expected to get hers in about a month.

“It’s very, very exciting to me because my wife and kids want me to come home, and they also want my partner to come home as well because my dog is now part of the family,” Sgt. Kurt Holden said. “That gives me, my wife and my two kids that extra piece of mind.”

The Ohio Law Enforcement K-9 Association supplies equipment for K-9s and their handlers. A vest costs about $650. To make a donation toward Jenkka’s vest, visit their website. Just be sure to mention her name when making a donation.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news