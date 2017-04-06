Armed man killed in standoff with SWAT team at Ohio home

MADISON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed man was killed when he confronted a SWAT team with a handgun after barricading himself in a northeast Ohio home.

They say the standoff happened Wednesday evening in Madison Township, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Cleveland. No other serious injuries were reported.

Police didn’t immediately release details about the man or what led to the standoff. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is expected to discuss more about the confrontation at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

