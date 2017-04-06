Coloring book with Hitler image pulled from Dutch stores

By Published:
In this two photo combo composed on Thursday, April 6, 2017, the color-by-numbers image of Adolf Hitler before, left, and after been coloured in, in a book which went on sale this week. A chain of Dutch stores has apologized after inadvertently selling children’s color-by-numbers books featuring an image of German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. (Ray Vervloed via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A chain of Dutch stores has apologized after inadvertently selling children’s coloring books featuring an image of Adolf Hitler.

The Kruidvat chain of drugstores posted a statement on its website saying the coloring books, which went on sale this week, were immediately pulled from shelves after the discovery of an “inappropriate image.”

The image shows Hitler giving a Nazi salute. On his left arm is a red band with a swastika.

Without directly referring to Hitler, the company says it is investigating how the image got into the books “despite various checks of the content.”

Kruidvat declined further comment Thursday. It was not clear how many of the books were sold.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s