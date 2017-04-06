Columbus Police involved in shooting at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Westerville Police say Columbus Police are involved in a reported shooting at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s in Westerville.

NBC4 has crews on the way to the scene and will provide an update as soon as possible. There is no word yet on any injuries.

The hospital is currently on lock down, a hospital spokesperson says.

Westerville Police are handling the investigation.

