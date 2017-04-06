Dayton Public Schools fined $10,000 from OHSAA, placed on probation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will fine Dayton Public Schools $10,000 and place the district on probation for three years, according to a district spokesperson.

The decision was made at a meeting of the OHSAA Board of Directors Thursday.

2 NEWS has confirmed all Dayton Public Schools athletic programs are on probation through 2020. The district could face further sanctions if any rules are violated while under the probation.

Each school and athletic program will be allowed to compete in regular and post season competitions while the probation period is in place.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the probation and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news