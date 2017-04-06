Democrats block Trump nominee to high court

By Published:
FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch explains mutton busting, an event held at rodeos similar to bull riding or bronc riding, in which children ride or race sheep, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Gorsuch's nomination on April 3. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democrats have blocked President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

The Senate voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. Republicans are planning to unilaterally change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.

Democrats opposing Gorsuch say they believe he would favor corporations over workers and would be on the far right of the court.

They are angry over the Republican blockade last year of President Barack Obama’s nominee for the same seat, Merrick Garland.

If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, 14 months ago.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s