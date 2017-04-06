Don Rickles, king of insult comedy, dies at 90

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2008 file photo, Don Rickles is honored for best individual performance in a variety or music program for "Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project," at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Rickles, the hollering, bald-headed "Merchant of Venom” whose barrage of barbs upon the meek and the mighty endeared him to audiences and his peers for decades died, Thursday, April 6, 2017 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 90. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

