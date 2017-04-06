Dragons on Dayton’s CW schedule

DAYTON, OHIO—The Dayton Dragons announced that 25 Dragons home games will be televised live from Fifth Third Field on Dayton’s CW during the 2017 season, including the Dragons Opening Day game on April 6. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are sponsored by Dayton Power & Light.

Dayton’s CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play for each telecast, while Jack Pohl and Mike Vander Woude will serve as color commentators. The telecasts are produced by the Dragons in-house crew and feature live in-game interviews with coaches, replays, state-of-the-art graphics, and six high definition camera positions.

Dragons 2017 Television Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, April 6 Lake County 7:00pm

Saturday, April 29 Great Lakes 7:00pm

Sunday, April 30 Great Lakes 2:00pm

Saturday, May 13 Quad Cities 7:00pm

Saturday, May 20 Bowling Green 7:00pm

Sunday, May 21 Bowling Green 2:00pm

Saturday, May 27 West Michigan 7:00pm

Sunday, May 28 West Michigan 7:00pm

Friday, June 2 Fort Wayne 7:00pm

Saturday, June 3 Fort Wayne 7:00pm

Sunday, June 4 Fort Wayne 2:00pm

Friday, June 23 Lake County 7:00pm

Saturday, June 24 Lake County 7:00pm

Sunday, June 25 Lake County 2:00pm

Friday, June 30 Fort Wayne 7:00pm

Saturday, July 1 Fort Wayne 7:00pm

Sunday, July 2 Fort Wayne 2:00pm

Saturday, July 8 South Bend 7:00pm

Sunday, July 9 South Bend 2:00pm

Friday, July 21 Peoria 7:00pm

Saturday, July 22 Burlington 7:00pm

Sunday, July 23 Burlington 2:00pm

Friday, August 4 Great Lakes 7:00pm

Saturday, August 5 Lansing 7:00pm

Sunday, August 6 Lansing 2:00pm