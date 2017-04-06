Dragons on Dayton’s CW schedule

DAYTON, OHIO—The Dayton Dragons announced that 25 Dragons home games will be televised live from Fifth Third Field on Dayton’s CW during the 2017 season, including the Dragons Opening Day game on April 6.  All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

  • Over the air Channel 26.1
  • Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013
  • Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are sponsored by Dayton Power & Light.

Dayton’s CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play for each telecast, while Jack Pohl and Mike Vander Woude will serve as color commentators.  The telecasts are produced by the Dragons in-house crew and feature live in-game interviews with coaches, replays, state-of-the-art graphics, and six high definition camera positions.

Dragons 2017 Television Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, April 6                        Lake County                  7:00pm

Saturday, April 29                       Great Lakes                  7:00pm

Sunday, April 30                         Great Lakes                  2:00pm

Saturday, May 13                       Quad Cities                    7:00pm

Saturday, May 20                      Bowling Green               7:00pm

Sunday, May 21                          Bowling Green               2:00pm

Saturday, May 27                       West Michigan               7:00pm

Sunday, May 28                         West Michigan               7:00pm

Friday, June 2                           Fort Wayne                   7:00pm

Saturday, June 3                        Fort Wayne                    7:00pm

Sunday, June 4                          Fort Wayne                    2:00pm

Friday, June 23                           Lake County                  7:00pm

Saturday, June 24                      Lake County                  7:00pm

Sunday, June 25                        Lake County                  2:00pm

Friday, June 30                         Fort Wayne                   7:00pm

Saturday, July 1                          Fort Wayne                  7:00pm

Sunday, July 2                            Fort Wayne                   2:00pm

Saturday, July 8                         South Bend                    7:00pm

Sunday, July 9                            South Bend                    2:00pm

Friday, July 21                           Peoria                           7:00pm

Saturday, July 22                        Burlington                      7:00pm

Sunday, July 23                          Burlington                      2:00pm

Friday, August 4                         Great Lakes                   7:00pm

Saturday, August 5                     Lansing                          7:00pm

Sunday, August 6                       Lansing                          2:00pm

