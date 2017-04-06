Dragons opener suspended by rain

DAYTON, Ohio—The Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains were suspended by rain in the fourth inning on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field. The game was the Midwest League season opener for both teams.

The Captains led the game 3-1 with one out in the top of the fourth when the game was stopped. It will resume at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7 in Dayton. The suspended game will continued as a scheduled nine-inning game. A seven-inning game will be played approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game.

The Captains took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when the second batter of the game, Todd Isaacs, belted a home run. The Dragons responded in the bottom of the first when Taylor Trammell blasted a home run with two outs and the bases empty to tie the score at 1-1.

The Captains regained the lead in the top of the fourth, getting a run-scoring single from Li-Jen Chu to make it 2-1. A wild pitch brought in the second run of the inning to give Lake County a 3-1 lead. The game was stopped with Lake County batting, runners at first and third, and two outs in the top of the fourth.

In the regularly scheduled game on Friday, left-hander Scott Moss, a product of the University of Florida, will start for the Dragons. Right-hander Aaron Civale will start for Lake County. The Dragons and Captains will open a two-game set in Eastlake, Ohio on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Dragons next home game is Monday, April 10 vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps.