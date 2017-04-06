Dragons opening day postponed after 4 innings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fans at Fifth Third Field were resilient at Thursday’s opening night.

However, it didn’t take long for the game to get delayed, and then postponed.

After 4 innings, the tarp came out and the players retreated to the dugout.

“This is the 18th year I’ve been here for opening day. It was good to get it at least started, they’ll pick it up tomorrow at 6’clock,” said Jim Neff.

Opening day was cold, wet and windy but fans still shuffled through the gates for the first pitch of he season.

“You have to come not wanting to have a good time, to have a bad time,” said longtime Dragons fan, Mike Spalding.

The weather doesn’t seem to bother the Dragons either.

In 17 season, with nearly 2,000 games played, the Dragons have only been held from the field 20 times due to bad weather.

However, Mike Spalding points out how special opening day really is.

“I got to be honest, if it wasn’t the first game and I didn’t have my long underwear on, I might have thought twice. But it is the first game so I could not miss it.”

Another lifelong Dragons fan, Mike Campbell says he’s been to 905 Dragons games and he’s cheered his team through any and all conditions.

“I love baseball. I think it helped this community here, especially during the season,” said Campbell.

Weather permitting, the Dragons will continue their game against the Lake County Captains at 6pm on Friday.