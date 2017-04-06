Family finds new purpose for barn following storm

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A storm leveled a 150 year old Jefferson Township barn Wednesday night.

Patty Tully, the barn’s owner, says the tobacco barn is historic, and known by many in the area.

“It’s kind of sad yeah, but we have a lot of happy memories from it,” she said.

Now, the family is hoping to recollect history.

“I guess you can’t replace history, but we do have a lot of good memories from it,” she tells 2NEWS.

The Tully family has no choice, but to move forward.

“I think he said, Lord, go ahead and send a storm to knock down my tobacco farm, but please don’t touch my workshop,”

The workshop belonged to Patty’s father-in-law, Thomas Tully.

Tully was a World War II veteran. In a corner of their home — stands his full uniform, medals, and pictures.

Patty tells 2NEWS the family plans to build new furniture from the barn, and restore the workshop back to its original state.

Inside Thomas Tully’s luggage in the corner of the home, a handwritten note: the difficult we do immediately, the impossible takes a little longer.

The Tully family has already weathered one storm. Now, in a way, Thomas Tully is waving hello to new memories.