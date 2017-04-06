Florida couple surprised to find catfish fell from the sky into their pool

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA)– A Winter Haven, Florida homeowner heard a loud crash and found a new meaning for flying fish.

“We were watching TV and we heard a huge crash!” homeowner Leonard Vanderpool said.

When Vanderpool went to inspect where the noise had come from, he found a large hole in their screened-in porch and a catfish swimming in the backyard pool.

“I come out and there’s a big hole in my screen, and there’s this big bullhead swimming in the water. It didn’t kill him or anything. He’s going crazy. The water was moving like crazy,” Vanderpool said.

Not knowing how the fish had just fallen from the sky, he called Winter Haven Police.