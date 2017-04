(KRON) — The National Parks Service will be waiving the entrance fees to National Parks during two weekends in April.

Now that the rain is finally dying down, the National Parks Service is encouraging people to get out and enjoy nature by waiving the ticket price normally charged upon entrance.

The fees will be waived on the weekends of April 15th to 16th and 22nd to 23rd in honor of National Parks Week, America’s largest celebration of national heritage.