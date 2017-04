DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN ) – One of the world’s youngest professional knife throwers lives in the Miami Valley, and this Sunday he’ll appear on Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots on WDTN.

His brave assistant, with her own unique talents, is his sister.

Grennan and Charlotte Bartlett-Nealeigh will appear on the Sunday, April 9th episode of Little Big shots at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

They talk with us about how they got their start and their future goals.