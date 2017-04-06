Local Kmart to close

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kmart store in Beavercreek will close, company officials confirmed Thursday.

An official with Kmart customer service said the company plans to announce Thursday that the store located in the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road will close. They have not yet announced a closing date.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story when it becomes available.

