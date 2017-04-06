Navy adds fighter jet to Dayton Air Show lineup

By Published:
(Photo: boeing.com/)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A military jet with several ties to the Miami Valley and Ohio will fly at this summer’s Vectren Dayton Air Show.

The Navy’s premier strike fighter, the F/A-18 Super Hornet will perform a full tactical demonstration of its fighter capabilities at the event in June. The jet has been used by the U.S. in combat missions in Libya, the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The jet has multiple ties to the area. A 2005 Loveland High School graduate, Lt. Jacob “Bacon” Riggs will fly the jet. Lt. Shaun “Buzz” Roessner will also participate. He flew commercially with PSA Airlines before becoming a naval officer. GE Aviation in Vandalia manufactures the power generators for the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The 43rd anniversary of the Vectren Dayton Air Show will be June 24 and 25 at Dayton International Airport.

