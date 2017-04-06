Rash of home invasions; one neighborhood hit three times

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield police are now investigating a rash of burglaries. Including six home invasions on Sunday.

Three of the burglaries were in the Ridgewood neighborhood.

According to police reports, the intruders were spooked by alarms, homeowners or their pets and did not get away with anything half of the home invasions. When they were able to, they grabbed TVs, gaming consoles and other electronics.

“The cops did mention that they may have something to do with the heroin epidemic that’s going on too. A lot of these break-ins they’ll steal like flat screens or Xbox is computers or computers and then they’ll just sell them so that they can get money for their next fix,” victim Matt Johnson said.

Johnson capture the suspect on a home video that he shared with 2 NEWS.

“This is not just a neighborhood where you should just be breaking into places because we’re not going to just sit around and do nothing we’re going to make sure that you guys get caught,” Johnson said.

Springfield PD is investigating if all six burglaries on Sunday are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield PD.