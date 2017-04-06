Storm destroys car, Montgomery Country Fairgrounds building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy winds sent a decades-old tree crashing to the ground on Wisconsin Boulevard last night, destroying a car.

Winds also damaged buildings at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

A neighbor with surveillance footage of the Wisconsin Blvd incident said the wind sounded like a tornado.

Gusty winds toppled the heavy tree sending it sprawling across Wisconsin Boulevard – landing on a jeep, parked across the street.

City cleanup crews were there this morning, chainsaws in hand to clear up the mess, piece by piece.

“It’s amazing the way it fell in-between the houses and the cars and no damage happened to either of the houses,” the neighbor said.

“It was just a gust of wind that comes between two of those houses right there and blew that tree down.

“People were in that house over there and they were lucky it didn’t fall on them. They wouldn’t be here today.”

Over at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, heavy winds damaged the grandstand and buildings in the back.

Fairground executive director Greg Wallace said although it “looks pretty bad”, most of the damage is superficial.