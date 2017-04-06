Storm knocks down huge tree in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The damage from Wednesdays storm is evident on Smith and Hopeland in Dayton where a huge tree fell on the corner of a house.

“The weather warning came across the TV glass and I started hearing the hail pump up against the glass. I looked outside and it sounded like just a freight train completely white with hail and it was super loud,” said Harry Jackson who lives across the street from the damaged home.

No one was home at the time, but family of the resident eventually returned to see the damage. They told 2 NEWS they are shocked by the significant damage but grateful it’s not worse.

Their neighbor Harry Jackson says after seeing what happened, he was nervous the storm might take down more trees.

“I was worried that there was maybe going to be like a round two, with maybe my roof or something else,” said Jackson.

Neighbor Amy McKinney was worried to.

“We saw this house over here where the patio kind of fall apart and then the shingles from this house over here were coming off.”

A sight McKinney isn’t use to. She lives in the area, but is originally from the West.

“I deal with earthquakes not tornadoes and this kind of weather. This is horrible,” said McKinney.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had bad storms where trees come down, so I’m kind of use to it,” said Jackson.

The homeowners say they plan to take a better look at the house and look at their options when the sun comes up.