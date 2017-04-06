Storm snapped trees, power lines, leveled barn in Clark County

By Published:
(Courtesy Michael Foland Photo / Viewer Photo)

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – The storms that blew through the Miami Valley left widespread damage in its wake.  Clark County being one of the areas hit hard, the heavy rains caused trees to snap and power lines to fall throughout the area.

A barn on Dayton Springfield Road in Enon was leveled by what neighbors say may have been a tornado.

The gusty winds sent pieces of the mental roof and debris flying into the air and scattered all around the yard and neighboring properties.

Family members telling 2 NEWS a mother and daughter were home as the storm swept through their yard knocking down the barn.  Thankfully no one was hurt.

“It basically blew the combine about 15ft to the east and then also pushed the house off of the foundation probably about eight or ten inches from the burst of whatever came through here,” Hal Schaefer said.

Mad River Twp. & Enon fire Chief Tracy Young telling 2 NEWS an emergency command center was setup at the station to deploy roughly 50 first responders, from multiple fire department, to assess storm damage and respond to all emergency calls.

“What we did is we all hunkered down.  We had our tornado sirens going notifying our Township residents.  It went by very quick.  By The time I was able to get onto activate the hyper-reach system, which is the reverse 911 system, the storm had moved past, but the damage was done,” Young said.

The extent of the damage from Wednesday night’s storm is still unknown at this time.

