The Latest: Trump calls House intel chair an ‘honorable guy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes is a “good person” and “a very honorable guy.”

Trump says he only recently heard that Nunes stepped aside from the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

The president spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to his Florida resort.

Nunes recused himself earlier Thursday. The House ethics committee is investigating whether he improperly disclosed classified information.

Democrats have criticized Nunes for being too close to Trump. He was a member of the president’s transition team and had a secret meeting on the White House grounds last month to review classified information.

