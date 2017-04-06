Therapy dog shot by police

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn family is searching for answers after their therapy dog was shot by police. The injuries were so severe the dog had to have its leg amputated.

Christy Adamson says she got the dog, Angel, five years ago as a therapy dog for her daughter who suffers from PTSD.

But now, they’re unsure if Angel will ever be able to work as a therapy dog, again.

She said while she and her family were out, police spotted Angel and her other dog running loose, and Angel was subsequently shot to her right leg.

A Fairborn police report on the incident say the dog charged at the officer, who stopped when he saw the loose dogs.

Adamson said she got home to find her pet huddled inside, covered in blood.

“I’m trying to pick her up, I can’t pick her up. She has blood on both sides of her, I can’t tell where she’s hurt,” Adamson said.

“I didn’t know if the other one was hurt, too, at first. I didn’t even know when I opened that door, whether she was even going to be alive.”

Adamson said she rushed her to the vet, but Angel’s leg and shoulder blade could not be repaired and had to be amputated.

“I want answers. I want to know why. I want proper training so that it doesn’t happen to someone else,” Adamson said.

She described Angel as non aggressive.

The Fairborn police report quoted other people in the area who said the dog had been aggressive in the past – biting one person’s coat sleeve and snarling at another.