Torndao confirmed in Clark County

By Published: Updated:
This barn on Dayton Springfield Road in Enon was leveled by the storms Wednesday. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed Thursday the storm damage in Enon was caused by a tornado.

The NWS said Thursday the tornado rated an EF0, with wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.

Wednesday night, a barn on Dayton Springfield Road was leveled when storms blew through. Neighbors told 2 NEWS they believed it was a tornado when it happened.

READ MORE: Storm snapped trees, power lines, leveled barn in Clark County

2 NEWS continues to follow the damage caused by Wednesday’s storms. Stay with WDTN.com and tune in to FIVE ON 2 and 2 NEWS at 6 for all the latest information.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s