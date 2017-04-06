Torndao confirmed in Clark County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed Thursday the storm damage in Enon was caused by a tornado.

The NWS said Thursday the tornado rated an EF0, with wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.

Wednesday night, a barn on Dayton Springfield Road was leveled when storms blew through. Neighbors told 2 NEWS they believed it was a tornado when it happened.

