All students safe after lockdown at Springboro High School

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro school administrators say everyone is safe after the high school was put on lockdown on Friday morning.

School and police officials confirmed the lockdown. According to the school, it lasted about 20 minutes before the lockdown was lifted.

According to the Springboro Police Department they investigated a report of a student with a weapon. An Airsoft weapon and student are now in the custody of the Springboro Police

The school is expected to release more information about what caused the lockdown later on Friday morning.

