Authorities: Inmate dies at county jail in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has died at a county jail in Ohio.

The offices of Clark County’s coroner and the sheriff on Friday confirmed the death at the jail in Springfield, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Dayton.

Chief Deputy Travis Russell says the in-custody death occurred Thursday but provided no additional information. Russell said the death is still under investigation.

The jail called for medics Thursday morning for a man in the facility’s booking area who was reported not breathing. The 911 caller told dispatchers that the man was between the ages of 20 and 30.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news