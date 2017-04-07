Authorities: Inmate dies at county jail in Ohio

By Published:
Generic Jail Cell
(WDTN Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has died at a county jail in Ohio.

The offices of Clark County’s coroner and the sheriff on Friday confirmed the death at the jail in Springfield, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Dayton.

Chief Deputy Travis Russell says the in-custody death occurred Thursday but provided no additional information. Russell said the death is still under investigation.

The jail called for medics Thursday morning for a man in the facility’s booking area who was reported not breathing. The 911 caller told dispatchers that the man was between the ages of 20 and 30.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s