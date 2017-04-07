Captains take 2 from Dragons on Friday night

Dayton, Ohio—Todd Isaacs blasted two home runs to lead the Lake County Captains to a doubleheader sweep of the Dayton Dragons on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. The Captains won a suspended game that started Thursday night, 9-1, and then completed the sweep with a 7-3 win in the second game.

In the second game, Lake County scored five runs in the top of the second inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead in an unusual sequence. Nine consecutive batters went to the plate without a ball leaving the infield, with seven of them reaching base on three infield singles, three walks, and an error to bring in five runs.

The Dragons responded with three runs in the bottom of the second. James Vasquez was hit by a pitch to start the inning and went to third on Brantley Bell’s one-out double off the right field fence. With two outs, Hector Vargas drilled a double off the center field fence to bring in both Vasquez and Bell to make it 5-2. T.J. Friedl followed with a triple to right to bring in Vargas and make it 5-3.

Lake County answered with a run in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 6-3, and then closed out the scoring with a run in the sixth. The Dragons were limited to just one hit over the final five innings.

Dragons starting pitcher Scott Moss suffered the loss in game two. He worked four and one-third innings and struck out eight, allowing five hits and six runs (two earned) with four walks.

In the first game, the Captains scored five runs in the sixth inning to break open a 4-1 game. Isaacs, who had blasted a home run in the first inning on Thursday night before the game was suspended, belted a three-run homer to highlight the frame, giving him a two-homer game.

The Dragons and Captains will open a two-game set in Eastlake, Ohio on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Wennington Romero will start for the Dragons against Lake County’s Brady Aiken. The Dragons next home game is Monday, April 10 vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.