Dayton Public Schools speaks on OHSAA sanctions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools addressed sanctions handed down from the Ohio High School Athletic Association Friday.

The district is being fined $10,000 and will be reprimanded after an investigation found evidence of collusion to get one of its teams into the playoffs.

OHSAA said in a release during a football game between Dunbar High School and Belmont High School last October, Dunbar players were told at halftime to lose the game intentionally so that the school would not have to report using an ineligible player and Belmont would subsequently make the playoffs as a result.

Officials stopped the game because it became apparent the players were throwing the game.

OHSAA concluded that the coaches and athletic director’s attempts to throw the game impacted last year’s playoffs and sanctioned all DPS schools to three years probation, a $10,000 fine and a public reprimand.

2 NEWS exclusively sat down with the district Director of Athletics, Mark Baker who said, “I immediately took action. I reached out to the principal and tried to get verification. I wasn’t able to get one. [I] spoke with the building AD and then from there, once we found out a kid was actually ineligible, I actually reached out to the state and did what we call self-reported the incident.”

The school district released a statement Friday about the incident:

“Dayton Public Schools administrators conducted a full internal investigation following the allegations of wrongdoing that occurred during a football game between Dunbar Early College High School and Belmont High School on October 28, 2016. Immediate action was taken following the game and reprimands were issued to the appropriate parties. The Dayton Public School district does not take these issues lightly, especially when our students are impacted. The ineligible player should not have played as instructed by administrators. We are taking specific measures to ensure that this does not occur again. The finding of OHSAA draws necessary attention to our need to ensure compliance and proper training in ethics and sportsmanship for all Dayton Public Schools’ coaches and administrators. At the heart of this unfortunate finding are our student athletes who deserve the most honest and competent leadership we can provide them. I assure Superintendent Ross, OHSAA, and the Dayton community, of my firm commitment to putting students first, and providing those students with highly qualified academic and athletic leadership.” Superintendent Rhonda A. Corr, Dayton Public Schools

