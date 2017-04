ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Englewood Police have a person in custody after a pursuit that spanned two interstates.

Police say they began chasing a theft suspect from the Englewood Walmart around 2:55 a.m. on Friday.

The pursuit went from I-70 to I-75 before police stopped the suspect near the Needmore Road exit around 3:05 a.m.

Police have not released information about what was stolen. No suspect information has been released yet.