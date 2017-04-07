Ex-boxing champ sentenced for assault, home break-in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Former boxing champion Kelly Pavlik has been ordered to participate in a drug court program after pleading guilty in Youngstown to a 2011 break-in his attorney says was a ghost hunt with friends at a purportedly haunted house.

The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports a Mahoning County judge on Thursday also suspended a 180-day jail sentence for 35-year-old Pavlik after he pleaded guilty to an assault charge accusing him of shooting a man in the arm with a pellet gun last year.

Pavlik’s attorney said in court Thursday that Pavlik has been sober for eight months and that both charges stemmed from alcohol abuse.

Pavlik, of Boardman, won the middleweight title in 2007 and kept it until 2010. His nickname was “The Ghost.”

He retired from boxing in 2013.

