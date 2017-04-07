Injuries reported in crash on I-70 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash in Springfield left several people injured and shut down multiple lanes of a busy interstate.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-70, near the S.R. 41 exit.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about a car sideways on I-70. Before deputies could get to the scene, another vehicle hit the car.

Several injuries were reported in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office says CareFlight was requested, but could not come due to weather conditions.

The injured people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where their conditions are unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were no fatalities in the crash.

Two lanes of I-70 eastbound were closed as crews worked to clean up the scene. One lane remains closed at this time, but is expected to open soon.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

