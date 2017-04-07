Judge schedules new hearing for Ronnie Bowers shooting suspect

A judge presides over a hearing for the shooting suspect in the Ronnie Bowers homicide.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A judge has scheduled another hearing for the suspect in the shooting death of Ronnie Bowers.

A judge was scheduled to rule whether the 16-year-old suspect would be tried as a juvenile or an adult.

The judge had previously received a report from a psychologist for review. Friday’s hearing was supposed to allow for testimony on whether the suspect would be tried as a juvenile or an adult.

But, the suspect’s defense attorney requested a second evaluation. After this request, the judge set a new hearing for May 24th at 9:30 a.m.

Bowers was shot and killed on September 4th, 2016 while inside a vehicle.

Four people were arrested in connection with the shooting, three juveniles and one 18-year-old. Two of the teenagers have testified against the shooting suspect.

The 18-year-old, Miles Heizer, was released, but is facing charges in an unrelated case.

 

