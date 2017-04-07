Logan Cole attends hearing for shooting suspect

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the victims in the West Liberty-Salem High School shooting attended the hearing for the suspect in the case.

Logan Cole went to the hearing for accused shooter Ely Serna.

Cole is still recovering after being shot in the bathroom at West Liberty-Salem on January 20th. Serna has been accused of shooting Cole and another student.

Cole suffered serious injuries and spent several weeks in the hospital. He’s still required to wear a brace, which is supposed to come off later in April.

According to Cole’s family, he has nearly 100 shotgun pellets still in his body from the shooting.

Serna was due in court on Friday for a competency hearing.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., but did not begin on time.

Serna is charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. He previously denied the charges.

Authorities allege he fired a 12-gauge shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding the teen, then fired at classrooms. A second student also was struck by a shot and slightly injured.

