Miamisburg man pleads guilty in beating of woman in parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg man was convicted in the 2016 brutal beating a woman in nightclub parking lot.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday 34-year-old Aaron David Miller, of Miamisburg, has been found guilty as charged for brutally beating a woman in the parking lot of Cheeks Gentleman’s Club on May 27, 2016.

Prosecutors say shortly after 2:30 a.m. on May 27, 2016, West Carrollton Police were dispatched to Cheeks Gentleman’s Club on Watertower Lane on a report of an assault. Police located the brutally beaten 28-year-old female victim, who was taken to the hospital.

The investigation, including surveillance video and witness statements, determined that Miller attacked the woman in the parking lot of the club, repeatedly kicking and hitting her.

Witnesses identified Miller and police went to his home where he was taken into custody.

Miller was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault Causing Serious Harm in June.

Friday, Miller entered a plea and was found guilty as charged by the court.

Prosecutor Heck continued, “This defendant brutally beat the innocent victim in a random attack. His actions caused her tremendous pain and suffering, and we will strongly request that the court sentence him to the penitentiary.”

Miller is currently out on a $250,000 bond and is on electronic home detention. He will be sentenced on May 8.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news