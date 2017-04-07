Ohio lawmakers comment on Syria airstrike

WASHINGTON (WDTN) — Ohio lawmakers spoke on Friday morning about U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base.

The U.S. military fired nearly 60 tomahawk missiles from two destroyers. Military leaders say the base was the staging area for a chemical weapons attack on Tuesday that left dozens of Syrian civilians dead. The Assad regime has been blamed for ordering the attack.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement after the U.S. conducted air strikes against the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria:

“Our men and women in uniform carried out this military strike with precision and skill, and I applaud their courage and bravery,” Portman said. “It was appropriate to hold Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad accountable for his cruel and illegal use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians, including women and children.”

“The Assad regime clearly violated the 2013 Russian-led agreement at the United Nations requiring Syria to turn over all its chemical weapons.”

Fellow U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown issued a statement as well:

“Last night’s missile strike appears to be a proportional response for Assad’s brutal killing of innocent civilians, but there are still unanswered questions, including how the strike will impact American forces on the ground fighting ISIS and what this means for long-term military engagement in Syria,” Brown said. “President Trump needs to come up with a strategy to resolve the Syrian conflict, share his plans with the American people and win their support before taking further action.”

Sen. Portman echoed Sen. Brown’s sentiments about a comprehensive plan to deal with the region.

“We now need a comprehensive strategy with clearly-defined purpose and objectives for how we achieve our national security goals in Syria and the region,” Portman said. “As I have said before, only a coordinated and comprehensive effort by the United States and our allies will help bring an end to the refugee crisis, as well as the violence and devastation that has plagued Syria and the Middle East.”

“As a Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I intend to continue to engage with the Trump administration and my colleagues in the Senate to help flesh out the appropriate American strategy.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) issued the following statement on the airstrike:



“The horrific attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad required consequences and was essential to deterring future atrocities,” Turner said. “It is clear the Obama Administration’s attempt to partner with Russia to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons cache failed.”

Sen. Brown says the Trump administration should work to influence Russia to put more pressure on Syria and the Assad regime.

“Secretary Tillerson is scheduled to travel to Moscow next week, and he and President Trump need to use this Administration’s close ties with Russia to pressure President Putin to step up and curtail further indiscriminate killing of Syrian civilians,” Brown said.

The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin believes that the U.S. strike on a Syrian air base is an “aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law.”

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Friday’s statement carried by Russian news agencies that Putin believes that the U.S. has dealt the strikes under “far-fetched pretext.”

Russia has argued that the death of civilians in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday resulted from Syrian forces hitting a rebel chemical arsenal there.

Peskov said that the U.S. has ignored past incidents of the use of chemical weapons by Syrian rebels. He argued that the Syrian government has destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles under international control.

The office of Syria’s President is calling the U.S. missile strike against one of its air bases in central Homs “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

The statement Friday said the strikes were “shortsighted” and reflect a continuation of policy regardless of which administration that is based on targeting and “subjugating people.”

The statement said the dawn attack on the Shayrat air base near Homs was not based on true facts.

The U.S. strike followed Tuesday’s gruesome chemical attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, where more than 80 people were killed.

The U.S. military says 58 of the 59 missiles struck their intended targets in the strike on a Syrian air base.

A U.S. official says the initial assessment suggests one of the missiles malfunctioned. The official says the missiles hit multiple aircraft and hardened aircraft shelters and destroyed the fuel area.

The official says information is still coming in from the site of the strike.

The official is not authorized to discuss initial reports and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The United Nations Security Council will meet at 11:30 a.m. EDT for a briefing on the U.S. air strike on Syrian targets, according to the U.S. Mission spokesman.