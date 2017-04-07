One arrested in deadly truck “terror attack” in Sweden

By Published:
People look on at the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in central Stockholm, Sweden, Friday April 7, 2017. (Andreas Schyman, TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Prime Minister says one person has been arrested in the deadly truck attack on a Stockholm department store.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says everything indicates that a truck which crashed into the major department store is “a terror attack.”

Lofven says at least two people have been killed in the attack Friday afternoon on the Ahlens store.

Broadcaster SVT says at least five people have been killed in the attack but police could not immediately confirm that. Swedish radio says at least three people have died.

The Aftonbladet daily says Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday.

The most recent attack in Stockholm was on Dec. 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.

Swedish police are urging people to avoid central Stockholm around the downtown Sergels Torg square, and Swedish news agency TT says subway traffic has been shut down in the area.

Sweden’s Intelligence Agency says on its web page that there is “a large number of injured” in the truck crash.

Witness Jan Granroth told Aftonbladet, another daily that “we stood inside a shoe store and heard something … and then people started to scream.” He says “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.”

The store is part of a Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at the street level.

