Orlando man charged with manslaughter after shooting suspected diaper thief

By Published:

ORLANDO (WESH)– A 51-year-old customer who shot and killed a suspected diaper thief at an Orlando, Florida Walmart has been charged with manslaughter.

Lonnie Leonard was arrested on charges of manslaughter, aggravated battery, and carrying a concealed weapon Wednesday night.

RELATED: Bystander kills diaper thief in Florida Walmart

Jeffrey Edwards, the brother of Arthur Adams, the man Leonard killed, said the manslaughter charges filed against Leonard is not enough.

“I think he should be charged with murder not, manslaughter, for one. And to have a bond? I don’t think he should have a bond,” Edwards said.

Investigators said Adams and another man were stealing two carts of diapers when a store employee confronted them in the parking lot.

Leonard noticed what was happening and got involved.

Leonard told authorities that Adams reached for something, which made the him feel threatened. Leonard then pulled out a gun and fired several shots, according to authorities.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s